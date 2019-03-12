Home

Victor "Catfish" Mandella


Victor "Catfish" Mandella Sr. a long time resident of Porterville and driver of the Scooby-Doo Van, passed away on March 7, 2019.
Victor was born March 5, 1929, he was 90. Victor resided in Porterville for 45 years and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances Mandella, his six children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Services will be held on March 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at church of Iglesia Del Nazareno located at 137 E. Morton Ave. Reception to follow. All who knew him are welcome.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019
