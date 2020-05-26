Victoria Saharai Lopez entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 16th, 2020. Victoria, affectionately called Sarah, was born in Phoenix, Arizona August, 21st, 1986. She grew up in Porterville California and graduated from Granite Hills High School, class of 2004. Victoria moved to Escondido, California where she is survived by her husband Peter Lopez, their four children; Chanel, 14, Gloria, 11, Bianca, 6, Bella, 6, and her mother Selene Munguia. Victoria was a loving and dedicated mother and wife. A beautiful, strong, loyal, and funny individual whose presence brought joy and laughter to those who loved her. To say she will be missed is an understatement. Until we meet again beautiful girl.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 am Tuesday, May 26th , at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center, 765 W. Henderson Ave. A Graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Porterville Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. To sign Victoria's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from May 26 to May 27, 2020.