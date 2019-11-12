|
|
We, the family of Ann Cory, would like to share the actual words written by our beloved Virginia Analee (Kerr) Cory, regarding her memorial wishes. As her words contain not nearly enough to mark the 94 years of life of this beloved matriarch of our Cory family, an historical accounting of her life follows. Blessings to all who knew her along the way, and who were fortunate enough to experience her generosity, abundant love of life, beautiful smile, and infectious laughter....she will be missed. "I was married to Oren L. Cory Jr. for 47 wonderful years before his death January 14, 1992. I was the proud mother of the late Susan Dingwell (Paul), Sandra Cory (Larry) and Cathy Cory (Ruben), proud grandmother of Brooke Torres (Michael), Michelle Rodriguez (Domingo), Brian Rodriguez (Erica), Leslie Cory, and Annalise Rodriguez (Nicholas), and proud great grandmother of Aeva and Ethan Torres, and Ruby and Oren Balderas. I was an avid bowler for many years, and bowled in tournaments all over the state and country, and was a member of the Porterville Women's Bowling Association since 1958. I was secretary of the PWBA for 16 years and secretary of the "600 Club" several years as well. I organized the Majorette Bowling League (1st scratch league in Porterville) in 1960, and coached Junior Bowling League at Olive Avenue Bowl for 10 years. I was voted into the Porterville Women's Bowling Association as a lifetime member, and was voted into the PWBA Hall of Fame for meritorious service in 1988, for which I am very grateful. I was also affiliated with Tupperware (as a dealer and manager) for over 15 years, and made many, many lifetime friends during this time. Oren and I were owners of Olive Street Liquor for 20 years. I was active in AARP and Senior Council, receiving an award for outstanding service to the community from AARP for which I am both thankful and proud. I have had a wonderful husband, family, and life. Love you all so very much."
Virginia Analee Kerr was born on August 19, 1925 to parents Willie Jo Burns Kerr and John Almer Kerr in Dallas,Texas.
She rose to eternal rest with her beloved Jesus on November 3, 2019, in Porterville, California. Ann had a very interesting, full, yet often challenging life. Her father, who was a veteran of WW I and a boxer in the army, passed away when she was 7 years old, with her mother and grandmother left to raise her in the midst of the Great Depression. She attended school in Texas, graduating from high school with honors and attending business college. Ann met Army private first class Oren L. Cory Jr, who was stationed in Texas, on a double date arranged by a friend. When the door opened that night, with her date Oren's huge smile and flowers in hand on the other side, it was love at first sight. They were married soon after by a justice of the peace in Dallas,Texas on June 3, 1944. Oren was deployed to Europe soon after in WW II, where he was severely injured and was hospitalized at the Veteran's Hospital in Modesto, California. Ann, his loving wife, came to Modesto and went door to door looking for a home who would be willing to board an injured veteran's wife and soon found one. She was by Oren's side there for a year, as he recuperated from a severe shrapnel injury, and they then made their home in Porterville where first daughter Susan was born in 1945. Soon after, the family would move about California as Oren became an F.W. Woolworth manager, managing stores first in Martinez and San Francisco (Stonestown) in Northern California. It was there that second daughter Sandra was born in 1953. A few years later, the family moved to Southern California, where stores were managed in Thousand Oaks and Glendale, and where third daughter Cathy was born in 1956. One of the cherished memories of Ann's life at that time was standing up along with Oren for his beloved sister Carole Ann and fiance Jack Gregg at their wedding in Springville in 1955. The Greggs soon joined them in Glendale, until both families decided to return to the Porterville area in 1956. It was a decision cherished by Ann, who wanted to raise her young family without moving every few years. They opened a liquor store in Porterville, which they owned and operated for over 20 years Olive Street Liquor. She and Oren were also very active bowlers, and were central to establishing Olive Avenue Bowl and much of the bowling culture around Porterville. Ann was also a Tupperware dealer and manager for over 15 years. She later established the senior travel group "Happy Travelers" which took trips throughout the country for over two decades. Although very involved with the community, Ann was most proud of her family. She and Oren supported their three daughters through all their endeavors, including Bantam and Junior bowling events, Porterville and Monache band, and traveling with the Porterville Canterbelles. They enjoyed many trips to Camp Nelson and Pismo Beach as a family, often taking along their children's friends from the neighborhood. All of these memories, Ann cherished. She also was elated at a surprise reunion with her long lost half brother, James Kerr of Santa Clara, who searched for her for many years, finally locating her in 1971. When Oren was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which would affect him for many years and eventually take his life, Ann was by his side. During his many trips for treatment at Stanford University Hospital, she was his constant companion. The true highlight of Ann's life was undeniably her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Oren welcomed granddaughter Brooke in 1978, and delighted in watching her grow, taking her on family trips, and supporting virtually every activity throughout her childhood. When granddaughter Michelle was born in 1986, and grandson Brian in 1988, they enjoyed the same loving relationship with their "nana" and "papa", spending many, many hours in their care and company. When their beloved "papa" passed in 1992, two more granddaughters were already on the way, Leslie and Annalise. Although Ann was grieving, these granddaughters also were met with love, support and generosity by their "nana", and that love of family never left. This boundless love later continued with the arrival of great-grand babies Aeva and Ethan, and newest arrivals Ruby and Oren. Ann considered her family her most precious gift, and let this be known always through her prayers, words and actions. This love was returned, as her grandchildren consider her love a most precious gift as well. For Ann, love and sense of family was unending. Ann also was a huge sports fan when it came to her grandchildren where she regularly could be heard from the stands both cheering them on and yelling at the refs and a fan of Porterville College Basketball in the Coach George Nessman era as well. Ann was not only a fan, but a friend of several of the PC players who came here, so far away from home and family. She enjoyed close relationships with PC basketball players Derrick Allen (New Orleans) and Burton Anderson (Chicago),who referred to her lovingly as "grandma". Both kept in touch, and came to visit her many times over the past two decades, including in her last days. Ann leaves behind, in addition to the family spoken of above, her cousin Mr. James Burns of Dallas Texas, her sister-in-law Carole Gregg of Springville, her niece Marney Morrill (Charlie), nephew Mark Gregg (Shawna) faithful friend Judy Mason of Porterville, and many close friends. She was preceded in death most recently by her husband, Oren L Cory Jr, daughter Susan Dingwell, brother James Kerr, son-in-iaw Paul Dingwell and brother-in-law Jack Gregg. Ann Cory was a fighter. She over came recurring cancer over two decades, a heart attack in later years, the heartache of the premature loss of her husband and daughter, and the suffering and frustration of declining health all with grace and her faith. She loved God, her church, and the people around her. May she rest well, and may we all be certain that she heard the words she both longed for and lived as she met her Jesus..."job well done". A celebration of Ann's life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at her church, Henderson Avenue Baptist Church, in Porterville
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 12, 2019