It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Virginia Ann Seguin. Virginia passed quietly in her home with her family on May 6th, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Michael Seguin, her parents, Earle and Jessie Wolfe, her sister Helen Noel, brother Lloyd Wolfe, niece Beverly Cline and dog Artemis. She worked at the Porterville Unified School district for more than 23 years and also side by side with her husband in their business, Seguin's Auto Paint and Body Shop. Leaving behind her son Charles (wife Jackie) daughter Tamara (husband Steve), grandchildren, Michael, Kasey and Megan, brother Earle and sister and best friend Peggy from Colorado and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and friends. Virginia will be dearly missed. There will be graveside service on June 3rd at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest cemetery and the family invites you to join them at her home following the service for a celebration of life. Also would like to thank our special hospice crew, Sheri, Delfina, Rose and Tony, you are truly God sent. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 30, 2019