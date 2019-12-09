Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Haze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia I Haze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia I Haze Obituary
Virginia I Haze a Porterville, Ca. resident passed away on Friday Nov. 29, 2019 at the age of  93. Virginia was born in Rockport Missouri. Her deceased husband of 65 years and Mrs. Haze were successful business owners in the automobile industry Palo Ato Ca,. Virginia enjoyed life, she loved to travel, go on a cruise and play the slot machines. Virginia was the oldest of 10 children. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren, 2 sisters Betty Adam Diaz of Washington and Glenda Jones Albert of Oregon  and many nephews and nieces. Deceased are her husband Eujean N. Haze, son James N. Haze, sisters Freda Palmer, Delores Dunkin, Reba Duncan, Barbara Reams, Beverly Jones and 3 brothers David Jones, Sammy Lewis, Westley Butler. Services will be at Chapel of the Chimes Hayward Ca. 32992 Mission Blvd. Dec. 10, 2019 at 11:00 am
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of the Chimes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -