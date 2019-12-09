|
|
Virginia I Haze a Porterville, Ca. resident passed away on Friday Nov. 29, 2019 at the age of 93. Virginia was born in Rockport Missouri. Her deceased husband of 65 years and Mrs. Haze were successful business owners in the automobile industry Palo Ato Ca,. Virginia enjoyed life, she loved to travel, go on a cruise and play the slot machines. Virginia was the oldest of 10 children. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren, 2 sisters Betty Adam Diaz of Washington and Glenda Jones Albert of Oregon and many nephews and nieces. Deceased are her husband Eujean N. Haze, son James N. Haze, sisters Freda Palmer, Delores Dunkin, Reba Duncan, Barbara Reams, Beverly Jones and 3 brothers David Jones, Sammy Lewis, Westley Butler. Services will be at Chapel of the Chimes Hayward Ca. 32992 Mission Blvd. Dec. 10, 2019 at 11:00 am
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 7, 2019