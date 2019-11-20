|
Virginia "Kiki" Rubio, Virginia, better known as Kiki, was born to Juan and Maria Lopez of Ducor, CA on September 18, 1970.
She was a Ducor resident survived by her husband of over 30 years, Jaime Rubio. Three sons Juan Jaime "JJ", Eric and David Rubio. Two daughter in laws Becky Rubio and Bianca Garcia. Her parents Juan and Maria, three siblings Joe, Veronica and Melissa Lopez. And the light of her life, her five granddaughters, Jazzel, Catalina, Maggie, Elizabeth and Norah Rubio.
To Kiki, being a grandma was the best blessing in the world. She was an Instructional Aid for Ducor Elementary School for 21 years and left a lasting impression on many students lives, who even as adults, referred to her as Mrs. Rubio. For two years Kiki worked as a part-time employee at the Terra Bella Veterans Memorial Building and a part-time employee at Varcomm in Ducor but was considered a full-time member of the Varcomm Family. She volunteered with the Terra Bella American Legion as a proud mother, daughter and aunt of military men. She also volunteered at John J Doyle Elementary School where her two eldest granddaughters attended. But according to Kiki, her greatest accomplishment was her family and faith. She strived to raise her boys and granddaughters with good morals, manners and respect for all. Her faith kept her strong as she always managed to take care of all those around her. Kiki loved God, her family, football & her cowboy boots. She touched the hearts of all who knew her and will truly be missed. You will forever live in our hearts "My Kikis". Service will be held on Tuesday, November 19'" at Myers Funeral Home 248 N E St Porterville, CA from 5 to 7pm
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 18, 2019