Viva Jean Mildred Meier, age 93 went to be with her Lord on May 26, 2019. Born in Orange, Ca. on May 11, 1926 to Carl and Nettie Mack. They moved to Terra Bella on July 4, 1935. Viva attended Zion Lutheran School, Terra Bella, Porterville High School, and Porterville Jr College. She was employed by the following: Springville Tuberculosis Hospital, Dr Newton Miller, Bobs Petro Products and for over 20 years ran a successful daycare in her home. Viva was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was active in many organizations, and volunteered for many years at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. She enjoyed many trips to the beach and Oregon. Her home was always the meeting place for her children, grandchildren and friends. Snacks, meals and love were always available. Viva married Rudolf (Rudy) Meier in 1949 and celebrated 56 years together. She is proceeded in death by: parents Carl and Nettie Mack, husband Rudy Meier, brothers Ray and Clifford Mack, nephews Dennis Mack, and Chris Mack, and great granddaughter Maya Sigelnski. She leaves behind three children: Eva Day (Tom) of Terra Bella, Carolyn Wheat of Terra Bella and Les Meier (Georgia) of Carmel, In., Grandchildren: Jennifer Force, Kimberly Zito, Morgan Day, Cara Jane Conrad, Casie Wheat, Michele, Heather and Sierra Sigelnski, Angela Adams and Jasmine Meier, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, Jan Mack (sister-in-law) and Pat Mack (sister-in-law). The family wishes to thank the staff at Gateway Acute Care for their loving care for the past seven years along with all of her caregivers and medical staff. She will be greatly missed by all but she is at peace with her Lord in heaven. Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Terra Bella on June 3, 2019 at 10:00 am. Internment to follow at Zions Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 31, 2019