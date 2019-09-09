|
Wanda Allene Pruett, a resident of Porterville, passed away here on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 90. Wanda returned to her hometown of Porterville after retiring from Kaiser Hospital in Los Angeles. She lived in Porterville for over 30 years and was a member of First Southern Baptist Church. Wanda is survived by her sons, Dan Flowers of Porterville, Charles Flowers of Porterville, Steven Flowers of Strathmore and James Pruett of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Della Gambrell of Porterville; and a brother, Robert Shivers of Washington. A Graveside Service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 7, 2019