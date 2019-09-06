|
Wanda Isom was born on October 28th, 1938 in Fresno. She was a twin to Wayne Isom, and also had two other brothers Roy and Norm. Born to Mack and Delia Isom, she lived in Fresno, Hanford and eventually settled in Porterville, where she graduated from Porterville High School in 1956. She moved to Los Angeles, where she worked for General Telephone. There she met the love of her life, Frank Isom who was a bartender while he was a student at UCLA, eventually marrying in 1964. It was there her three kids, Roger, Russell and Lori were born. She went to work at the Motion Picture Hospital in Woodland Hills, before moving back to Porterville. She went to work for Bank of the Sierra working as a proof operator, eventually becoming Operations Officer, and retired in 1990. After retiring she traveled with her friends to Mexico and Hawaii, including parasailing at age 71. She is survived by her brother Norm, her sons Roger (Lisa), and Russell (Dawn), and daughter Lori (Jerry) and five grandchildren Brittany, Michael, Genaro, Samantha and Colton. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 10th at the Myers Funeral Home in Porterville, followed by a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery. A reception will held at the Myers Funeral Home Reception Center located across the street from the funeral home immediately following the graveside service.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 6, 2019