Wava Wieland, age 78, passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. She spent her last days surrounded by her closest family and friends. Wava was born January 5th, 1942 in Porterville, California to Druey and Maxie McCaskill. She attended Porterville Schools. On November 9th, 1968, she married Roy, who was her high school sweetheart.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Roy Wieland; her siblings, Jerry MCcaskill, Phyllis Templeton, and Eddie McCaskill; her children, Keith Post and Shannon McEachern (daughter-in-law); her grandchildren, Sabrina Post and Blake Taff; and her 4 great-grandchildren, Zarina Medina, Rosalyn Juarez, Jacob Post, and Matthew Catter. Wava was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, and cooking. She also loved to dance, and often went dancing with her husband and friends. She was a spirited woman who has touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Private services to be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com.
Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.