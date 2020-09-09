1/1
Wava Wieland
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wava's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wava Wieland, age 78, passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. She spent her last days surrounded by her closest family and friends. Wava was born January 5th, 1942 in Porterville, California to Druey and Maxie McCaskill. She attended Porterville Schools. On November 9th, 1968, she married Roy, who was her high school sweetheart.
 She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Roy Wieland; her siblings, Jerry MCcaskill, Phyllis Templeton, and Eddie McCaskill; her children, Keith Post and Shannon McEachern (daughter-in-law); her grandchildren, Sabrina Post and Blake Taff; and her 4 great-grandchildren, Zarina Medina, Rosalyn Juarez, Jacob Post, and Matthew Catter. Wava was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, and cooking. She also loved to dance, and often went dancing with her husband and friends. She was a spirited woman who has touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Private services to be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved