Wendy Katherine Taylor was born in Long Beach California on October 26th, 1942 to Elmer and Helen Wales. She was raised in Terra Bella, California and attended local schools, graduating from Porterville High School in 1960. Wendy worked for the Tulare County Welfare office for 19 years before retiring. Throughout her life she was community and politically active which lead to her participation in numerous local clubs and activities including: the Porterville Area Pilots Association (PAPA), the Garden Club, Zonta, & SETCO. She and her husband Fuzzy were very active with down town and owned several small businesses; Taylor's Frames, Wendy's This N' That and Cottage Framing. Wendy's involvement with the City of Porterville included running for City Council, being Main Street Porterville's Project Manager, being instrumental in Porterville's 150th 'Sesquicentennial' celebration, and was the Director at the Porterville Historical Museum. Wendy passed after a short illness on September 22, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Fuzzy Taylor, her brother, Jim Wales (wife Edna), her son John Woodmansee, daughter Mary Heinemann (husband Scott), step-daughters - Jamie Gould (husband Greg), & Dana Allison (husband Ray), 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer & Helen Wales, brother Steve Wales, and son James LaBelle. A celebration of life will be held October 23, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Nuckols Ranch, 13144 Road 216 Porterville, CA 93257. Condolences may be sent there. If you so desire, Wendy would be honored by donations to "Our Heroes Dreams" PO Box 252 Hanford, CA 93230
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 15, 2019