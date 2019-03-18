William Goff Lamb passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 in Salida at the age of 89. Bill was born on May 8, 1929 in Yates Center, Kansas to Richard and Alice Lamb. Bill served his country during the Korean War with the US Marine Corps. After leaving the military, Bill worked as an electrical engineer, which he did most of his life. He worked on the Apollo Spaceships in the 1960's and 70's then retired from Southern California Edison. Bill married Sharon Ruth Eyestone on December 26, 1948 and the two shared 67 years together until Sharon's passing in May of 2016. Bill was a dedicated Christian. He was a proud father and a mentor and great example to his children and grandchildren. He loved meeting new people and it seemed that he knew someone's life history after only knowing them a short while. Bill leaves behind his children, Bonnie Lamb White of Jerico Springs, MO., Dayna Lee Heldenbrand of Colorado Springs, MO. and Rex William Lamb of Oakdale, CA, his grandchildren, Savannah Sprague, Amanda Baltrami, Rachel Hanks, Clayton Lamb, Christine Borba, Joshua Pichelmann, Rebecca Pichelmann, Michael Ruiz, Joel Bland, Amy Huff and Zachary Maldonado, along with 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Bill also leaves behind his sister, Shirley Plush of Derby, KS. Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Lamb, his daughter, Debi Sue Singleterry and his siblings, Richard Lamb, JR., Janice Lamb and Lois Forwalder. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for April 6, at 10 AM at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Alzheimer-Dementia Support Center; 700 McHenry Ave #B, Modesto, CA, 95350. www.deeganfuneralchapels.com Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary