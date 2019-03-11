William "Bill" Karels born on February 12, 1950 to Al & Eileen Karels in Minnapolis, MN. He grew up in Thousand Oaks Ca, and later moved up to Porterville in the mid 1980's where he worked for St. Anne's Church for 29 years before retiring. He entered into his final resting place surrounded by family and friends in his home on March 1, 2019. He is proceeded in death by his wife Stephanie Karels, parents Al & Eileen Karels and brother Tom & Kelley Karels. He is survied by his daughter Stacie Karels from Brewer of Independence MO. and 3 sons Timothy, Garrett and Cody Karels of Porterville Ca., and 2 sisters Cheryl Ward of Porterville Ca. and Suzanne Lujan of Terra Bella Ca., he also has 4 grandchildren Austin, Alexis Brewer, Dalin Joseph Karels, Blakeley Sara Renee Karels. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anne's Church on March 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM and celebration of life and balloon release will be to follow at the family's home in Porterville Ca., 1808 W Northgrand Ave. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary