In loving Memory - William Napoleon Greer, CWO2, US Marine Corps, passed away at the age of 59 on December 1, 2019 in Reno NV. He is survived by his wife, Beulah Greer & his sons John Greer & Chris Greer. Memorial Services will be held December 7, 2019 at 342 Harte Ave, Ventura Ca @ 6:00 PM & a Celebration of Life service on December 8, 2019 at South Coast Fellowship @ 10:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made in Williams name to South Coast Fellowship.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 6, 2019