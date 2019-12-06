Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Greer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. Greer


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. Greer Obituary
In loving Memory - William Napoleon Greer, CWO2, US Marine Corps, passed away at the age of 59 on December 1, 2019 in Reno NV. He is survived by his wife, Beulah Greer & his sons John Greer & Chris Greer. Memorial Services will be held December 7, 2019 at 342 Harte Ave, Ventura Ca @ 6:00 PM & a Celebration of Life service on December 8, 2019 at South Coast Fellowship @ 10:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made in Williams name to South Coast Fellowship.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -