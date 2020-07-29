Tom Post (William Thomas Post), a man possibly born into the wrong century on January 14, 1950, in Tulare, Ca, passed away on Father's Day, June 21, 2020. A beloved son, father, brother, papa, and uncle, he started off on an early path dedicated to hard work, picking fruit as a child alongside his mother and father, Audrey and Vernon, up and down the Central Valley. Deciding early he wanted a trade, he found one he loved in manufacturing and working hard to master his craft opened his own business, T. Post Manufacturing, where he manufactured aircraft fasteners and high-end precision parts, continuing to love his chosen profession until the day he died. Besides a love of guns, hunting, dogs, sports, morning coffee, and politics, Tom, more than anything, loved his family. He had two sons, Daniel and David, and a beloved grandson Joshua, who was his sidekick and rode shotgun with him since Josh was one year old and his "Papa'' took him home and began raising him. Being involved with sports for his sons and Josh was one of the greatest enduring joys of his life. Tom was always ready, sitting behind his desk at T. Post, to offer advice, a good laugh, and help to almost everyone who asked. A firm man who could sometimes seem intimidating, he was as generous and tender-hearted as he was as solid rock of security and stability. He just tried to keep that part hidden. He could saddle and ride, was a great shot, had a sense of humor capable of bringing a room to tears, and was a timeless classic. He asked at the Christmas table two years ago after choosing a chair that wobbled, "Does this chair I'm sitting on have three legs or just two?" Tom had a strong guiding set of principles and he spent his life trying to do what he felt was "right". He leaves behind his sons, Daniel and David, their mother, Deborah, his beloved grandchildren, Josh, Lexie, Lillie, and Eli Post; his mother-in-law, Wanda Jobe, dearest friends Joe and Leslie Newsom, Joe Cordova and the rest of his work "family", and many, many others from all walks of life.

Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marilyn and Cindy, he leaves a brother, Mike Post, a sister, Janice Peoples, his aunt Helen, and many close nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves his "Chastain" family, the family of Deborah Post, who recognized him as one of their own from the moment he embraced the family close to forty years ago. He never left them and they never stopped loving him. The life of everyone who ever knew him is diminished without him in it, and we all feel he is now watching over us. Until we see you again Papa... Memorial Services pending due to current restrictions.

