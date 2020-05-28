William Tyler Sturgeon, 77, died at his residence on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with his wife and son at his bedside. Due to current covid-19 restrictions, services will be postponed and announced later. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Perry, 1105 Main St., Perry, GA 31069. William was born on March 28, 1943 in San Diego, CA to the late Ellsworth W and Ruth (Guyon) Sturgeon. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He worked at PPG Industries as an Engineer until his retirement. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and all that it had to offer such as camping, backpacking, running, and playing volleyball. William was very independent and self-sufficient, in that he refused to pay anyone to repair anything that he could fix himself. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Deanna Sturgeon; son: Nick Sturgeon (Meredith); daughters: Kim Jones (Stephen), Kathy Ramey and Susan Sandifer; grandchildren: Liam Sturgeon and Weston Sturgeon; brothers: Rick Sturgeon and Trace Sturgeon. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

