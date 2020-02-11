|
Willie Boyd Young was born February 4, 1940 in Tulare, CA and passed away at home February 5, 2020 in Porterville, CA.
He was preceded in death last year, by the love of his life, Sadako. Also preceding Willie were his mother, Irene Weaver; father, Guy Young; and brothers, George and Jimmy Young. Willie is survived by his loving sister and brother-in-law, Gwen Carson (Monroe); nephews, Dennis Carson (Jeannie) of Porterville, Dan Carson (Chris) of Idaho; niece, Diana Hill (Robert) of Virginia; and many great nieces and nephews. Willie is remembered as a kind and generous soul, never complaining and always thinking of others. He spent over 42 years in public service, enlisting in the Air Force as a young man in 1957. Willie received many commendations during his distinguished career, rising to the rank of Master Sergeant. During his 22 years in the Air Force he was stationed in Japan, where he met and later married Sadako. He was stationed in Thailand, China Republic, Philippines, Hawaii, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas. Willie served as a Fuel Specialist in the Supply Squadron. One of his most memorable deployments was responding to flight HOBO 28 on January 21, 1968, in Greenland. The classified mission was code named Project Crested Ice and involved the crash of a B52 Bomber carrying 4 hydrogen bombs containing more than 13 pounds of plutonium. In 1993 the U.S. Energy Department declassified the findings and reported the full extent of the radiation from the wreckage on the frozen sea off the U.S. Air Force base in Thule, Greenland. After retiring from the Armed Service, Willie continued his public service for another 20 years. He worked for Defense Logistics Agency from 1980 to 2000 in Houston, TX assuming many leadership and managerial roles, before retiring. In 2014 Willie and Sadako returned to Porterville to live next door to his beloved sister and her husband. Together they spent countless hours enjoying Astro games, playing at Eagle Mountain and just enjoying each other's company. After a long battle with cancer, Willie died peacefully at home surrounded by family. The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice for their compassion during the last weeks of his life. Private Family Services will be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 11, 2020