1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Clarence and Lottie Swaim Baugher, along with their son William, welcomed their daughter Wilma Ruth on August 4, 1928 in Bakersfield. They were reunited on December 10, 2018. Wilma grew up with many aunts, uncles, and cousins living in Old River, Taft, Bakersfield, Woodville, and Porterville. She attended local schools and graduated from Porterville High School in 1946, remaining friends with many of her classmates. She always enjoyed her class reunions and her "Gals of 46 Luncheons."

Wilma graduated from Porterville College in 1948. During this time, she was a cheerleader and served as an attendant to the football queen, Betty Yates. In 1953 she married Donald Job. They had four children: Kimberly (Robert) Otto of Porterville, Erin (Kevin Fuller) of San Bernardino, Christopher (Nicki) of Porterville, and Burt (Angie) of Meridian, Idaho. While her children were growing up, she was very involved in PTA serving as President at both Vandalia and Pioneer and spent many years as a room mother. At Pioneer she was especially proud of starting a Mother-Daughter Tea with everyone coming together dressed in their finest and using their best manners. She was also very active in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Jobs Daughters, Demolay, and Womens Club, but first and foremost, she was a homemaker. In 1974 she was recognized as a volunteer of the year by Porterville Schools.

She raised oranges with her husband. She was very proud to be affiliated with Magnolia Citrus, who her father-in-law helped found, not only as a grower, but as a member of the Board of Directors. Wilma's world changed upon the birth of her first grandchild, Megan Otto in 1983, now she was affectionately known as "Nanny"; she was once again actively involved in attending school programs, dance recitals, and sporting events. Following the birth of Brett Otto in 1985 and Blake Otto in 1991, she followed them in football, basketball, and track. Her cell phone number included their basketball jerseys. She was with them so much as they grew up, she often said they were like her own children. She was also very proud of her grandchildren from Idaho, Brandon, born in 1995 and Madison, born in 1997. In 2010, her world took another turn, as she became a great-grandmother. Fondly referred to as "Cane", she leaves behind great-grandsons Brenden and Bryson Otto, step great-granddaughter' Addy Burcham, and a great-granddaughter due in May 2019. Wilma and Donald's home, known as "The Big House" never knew a stranger. Their children's friends were always welcome. Many a night, they were up later than usual "counseling" a teenager with a problem. There was a pot of coffee brewing and a cake on the counter. Wilma was preceded in death by her father in 1960, her mother in 2002, her brother in 2017 and her husband, Donald, in 1990. Along with many friends and relatives, she leaves behind her children, grandchildren and their spouses, Tiffany and Madison, great-grandchildren, and her cat Rosie to cherish her memory. After a private family burial, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6 at the Barn Theater from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Porterville Animal Shelter or the donor's favorite charity. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 3, 2019