On Sept 11, 2020 Zacchia (Zack) Moore went to be with his Heavenly Father.

Zach was born July 20, 2006, and touched many lives in his short time here. His courage and attitude was uplifting to all who knew him.

He loved video games and Rockyhill Speedway.

He survived by his parents Justin W Moore and Wilma Succaw. His best friend and sister Serenity Moore, and half sister Savanna Succaw. Care provider Martha Huerta and Family, grandparents and aunts and uncle's and cousins.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Services will be graveside at Hillcrest Cemetery Oct 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

Officiating is Ronnie Gardner life long friend of the family.

