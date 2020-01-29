|
Zelma E. Santos was born on September 6, 1930 and passed away on January 23, 2020. She was raised in Tule River Indian Reservation and attended Sherman Indian High School. Zelma was a member of the Tule River Indian Tribe of California and was a homemaker for over 70 + years. She enjoyed to travel, attend pow wows, rodeos and loved supporting her grandchildren and great grandchildren in all of their activities. Zelma also loved to dance and was known affectionately as "Ma" or "Gram" by many... she will be missed dearly. Zelma is survived by her brother Alonso McDarment of the Tule River Indian Reservation; sisters Geraldine Frost of the Tule River Indian Reservation and Katherine Carrillo of the Tule River Indian Reservation; Sons Gerald Santos (Ruth Perez) of the Tule River Indian Reservation, Stanley Santos (Lili Santos) of the Tule River Indian Reservation and Harold Santos of the Tule River Indian Reservation; Daughters Linda Santos of the Tule River Indian Reservation, Donna Devine of the Tule River Indian Reservation, Connie Dulay (Alfredo Dulay) of Santa Maria, California and Lois Noland (Billy Noland) of Terra Bella. Zelma had 49 Grandchildren, 124 Great Grandchildren and 66 Great-Great Grandchildren and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Zelma was preceded in death by her husband Bob Santos, father Hollis McDarment, mother Sarah McDarment; Sons Ronald Santos, Bob Santos Jr., Gary Santos and Doug Santos; Daughters Milly Santos and Shirley Santos; sisters her twin sister Velma Lewis, Josephine Carrillo and Rebecca Manuel; brothers Bobby McDarment, Glen McDarment, Sam McDarment, Earl McDarment and 9 Grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center with escorts departing at 4 p.m. followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Mater Dolorosa. Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. at Mater Dolorosa followed by interment at the Lower Reservation Cemetery.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 29, 2020