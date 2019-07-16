Alberta Harris 101, of Washington C.H. passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Court House Manor of Washington C.H. She was born in Pike County on April 5, 1918 to the late James and Laura Minor Steward. She retired from Fayette County Memorial Hospital with over 30 years of service.

In addition to her parents Alberta is preceded in death by her late husband Carl Harris, brothers and sisters Dorthea Steward, James Steward, Forest Steward, Elizabeth Alexander, Clara Steward, Laurence Steward, Marjorie Steward, Esther Lowe, and Irene Atchison.

She is survived by a sister- in-law Elsie Young and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at Morrow Funeral Home in Washington C.H. with Rev.

Michael Hudson and Rev. Lester Sanders officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday July 19, 2019 from 11:00am until time of service.

Memorial Contributions can be made out to Second Baptist Church, 828 Columbus Ave. Washington Court House Ohio 43160

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio

ONLINECONDOLENCES TO WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM