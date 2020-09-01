ALEXIS FAITH "LEXI" POLLOCK, age 14, of Washington CH, gained her angel wings on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9:23 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

She was born on July 9, 2006 in Fayette County to Robert Pollock and Sarah Curnutte Cooper. She was currently in the 8th grade at Washington Middle School. Lexi had attended Grace Community Church. She enjoyed collecting seashells, riding her bike, drawing, crafting, helping others, and rescuing animals.

Lexi was preceded in death by her grandparents, William (Nancy) Curnutte; sister, Tiffany Cooper; cousin, Damon Curnutte; aunt, Connie Curnutte; and uncle, Wallie Curnutte.

Survivors include her loving mother, Sarah Cooper; biological father, Robert Pollock; Dad, Larry Cooper; siblings, Larry Matthew (Brittany) Cooper, Heather Jo (Jack Jr.) Alltop, Austin Pollick, and Brooklyn Pollock; grandparents, Bob (Virginia) Pollock, and Sylvio (Barbara) Angeletti; aunts and uncles, William (Mary) Curnutte, John (Emma) Curnutte, Gary (Mary Wade) Curnutte, and Daniel (Racheal) Curnutte; great uncles, Jim Curnutte, Charles Curnutte, Robert Curnutte, and Raymond Stewart; nieces, Autumn Alltop, and Jasmine Alltop; nephew, Jordan Alltop; cousins, Leilah, Andy, Colton, Thorin, Winston, William III, Joseph, EJ, and Louise; and special friends, Tony (Gail) Pavey, Bristol Pavey, Mallory Pavey, Randy (Angie) Fisher, Dillon Crist, Danielle Dunn, Pyper Smith,

Rachael Huff, Katrina Self, and Liz Rowland. Also surviving are other extended family members and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Jay Lucas officiating with burial to follow at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted by the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.