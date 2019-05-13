ALLEN BENJAMIN BUNCH, age 49, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9:26 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 10, 1969 in Fayette County to the late James Franklin and Mary Avenell Russell Bunch. Allen had worked at the Fayette Progressive Workshop. He had also attended Heritage Memorial Church for several years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings; James Bunch Jr., Jimmy Dean Bunch, Daniel Lovett and Judy Newland. Also by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his siblings, Thomas (Sarah) Bunch, Dale (Gracie) Bunch, Robert Lovett, Julia Elghobarry and Angie (Dave) Bowman, as well as aunts, uncles cousins and a host of friends.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Market St., Washington CH, OH 43160, with Sam Mincey officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at the Highlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com