Aloma Ellen Krieger, 90 of Jeffersonville, OH passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at her daughter's home in Williamsport, OH. Aloma was born on Nov. 20, 1929 in Derby, OH to the late William and Mary (Eakin) Graessle. She lived in rural Pickaway and Fayette Counties, including Williamsport, Fox, St. Paul and Jeffersonville areas except for the years she lived in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Besides her parents, Aloma was also preceded in death by her husband Karl Emory Krieger; brother William Corliss (Regina) Graessle; sister Miriam (Raymond) Shipley; sister-in-law Betty Krieger (Dale) Martin; brother-in-law Paul Richard (Mickey) Krieger and son Eric Jacob (Kim) Krieger.

Surviving Aloma are her children Fritz (Karyl) of Montrose, CO, Karla (Tom) Barnes of Williamsport, Becky (John) Hanna of Cedarville and Gretchen Krieger of Philo, IL; sister-in-law Mickey Krieger of Grove City and daughter-in-law Kim Cooper of Freeport, IL.

Aloma was the best grandma ever to her 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Grandchildren: Isaac (Jayne) and Justin (Adrienne) Barnes, Jed (Angie) and Ellie Hanna, August and Anya Knecht, Mallory (Paul) and Jacob (Shaina) Krieger, Molly (Brian) Henderson, Becky (Justin) Tilley, Erika Combs and Allison Mason.

Great-grands: Lyon and Farrah Krieger; Hank and Halle Hanna; Maria Mason; Mackenzie, Makayla, Elijah, Davien and Evey Rose Henderson; Owen, Olivia, Lauren, Allison, Mason, Maizy, Bridger and Eden Barnes; Arlo and Aloma Louise Tilley.

Aloma was a graduate of Derby High School where she was a cheerleader and excelled in her business courses. Her only outside-the-home employment was as a bookkeeper at Eshelman Grain in Derby before marriage. When Karl and Aloma bought their farm in Jeffersonville in 1962, she farmed alongside her husband Karl.

Aloma and Karl enjoyed traveling which allowed her to practice her special art of engaging strangers in conversation. Even when they traveled to Poland, she was able to connect with people without being able to speak Polish.

Aloma was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Washington Court House (now All Saints). She hosted an all-church wiener roast every fall featuring her incredible whoopie pies.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sept. 26, 2020 at Reber Hill Cemetery, Winchester Rd. Ashville 43103, Pastor Sam Harnish presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Central Ohio Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 575 Copeland Mill Road #1A, Westerville OH 43081.

Arrangements and Care of Family have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com