(Harold) Alvin Dorn, 83, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 9 p.m. at The Opal of North Naples Memory Care Facility where he had been residing since January 31.

Alvin was born August 20, 1936, at Midway in Madison County, Ohio. He was a 1954 graduate of Midway High School and attended The Ohio State University. He moved to Washington Court House from Madison County in 1961. He had spent winters in Naples, FL since 1995.

Before his retirement, he was a lineman for the Dayton Power and Light Company.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church; a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge and a past master of the former Lenore Lodge in Sedalia. He was currently a member of Jeffersonville Lodge F & AM #468; 32nd Degree Masons, Valley of Columbus; Aladdin Temple Shrine; Washington Shrine Club and Washington Court House Lodge #129 of the Fraternal Order of Elks. He was a United States Navy veteran and served at Guantanamo Bay. Alvin enjoyed family vacations, playing golf and OSU football and basketball.

On February 26, 1961, he married the former Wilma Jo Brown. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2019. He was also preceded by his parents, a sister, Claudine Williams on November 4, 2015, and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Larry Stephenson.

Alvin is survived by a daughter, Jill Wight of Naples, FL; a brother-in-law, Harold Burt Williams; his beloved granddog, Margeaux and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements for a memorial service are being completed and will be announced later by the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or online at alz.org.

