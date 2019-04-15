Andrea L. Bell, age 54, of Clarksville, Ohio, passed away Saturday evening, April 13, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio.

She was born December 21, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert U'Ren & Emma Estelle (Perkins) Anderson. On April 24, 1999 in Washington Court House, Ohio, she married Emmett B. Bell, who survives.

Andrea had worked for Target and ABX. She had also given voice and music lessons at A Song and A Story Shop in Wilmington. Her students were very important to her. She was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where she directed the traditional choir. Andrea had in addition volunteered with the Clinton-Massie High School Band as a teacher's helper.

In addition to her husband, other surviving family members are her son- Nicholas Bell, Clarksville; sister- Kate (Bruce) Grossman, Bexley, OH; brother- Tom (Sandy) Anderson, Galloway, OH and several nieces and their families.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:45 AM until the time of services and with the St. Columbkille Church Choir providing special music from 10:00 until the service time in the Church Sanctuary.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 North Mulberry Street, Wilmington with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. Interment will be held at the family's convenience in the Washington Cemetery, Washington Court House, Ohio.

The visitation for family and friends will be received from 5-7 PM, Wednesday, April 17 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington.

Contributions in Andrea's memory may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 or the Clinton-Massie Band Boosters, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Ohio 45113. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.