Anita Faye Helsel, 80, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 9:24 a.m. at Carriage Court Assisted Living in Washington Court House where she had been residing since August, 2018.

Faye born April 9, 1940, at Clarksburg in Ross County, Ohio to Neil and Dora Richards Payne. She was a 1958 graduate of Clarksburg High School and lived most of her life in New Holland where she had served as mayor of New Holland and also on the village council.

She had formerly worked at USS Chemical in Circleville and had been office service manager at Mac Tool in Washington Court House.

Faye was a member of the New Holland United Methodist Church and was a volunteer with My Sister's House in Washington Court House. Faye was an advocate for battered women and the elderly. She particularly enjoyed crafting.

On May 29, 1959, she married Walter Lee Helsel. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2008. She was also preceded by a son, Doug E. Helsel in 2010, and four siblings, Marlene Skinner, Beverly Tootle, Lynn Hott and Sherwin Payne.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Ron Banks of North Jackson, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kristin (Kelly Shaw) Gebhart, Korbin (Erin Beck) Gebhart, Kara Gebhart, Kyle Gebhart, Karlee (Tommy Barnett) Banks and Kassidy Banks; a great granddaughter, Avery Root; a brother and sister-in-law, Ned and Lorette Payne of Lompoc, CA and several nephews and nieces, including her niece, Jamie, who was very important in Faye's life.

At her request, cremation has taken place.

Arrangements for a graveside service to be held in the New Holland Cemetery are being completed and will be announced by the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

Memorial contributions may be made to a hospice of the donor's choice.

