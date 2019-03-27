(Elizabeth) Ann Briggs, 72, of New Holland, Ohio died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11:32 a.m. at Mount Carmel West in Columbus where she had been a patient two weeks.

Ann was born October 30, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio to Robert E. and Lora Mae Yahn Smith. She lived her early life in Staunton; was a 1965 graduate of Miami Trace High School and moved to New Holland in 1976.

She was a graduate of the Ohio State School of Cosmetology and formerly was a beautician. She later was a deli worker at several grocery stores.

Ann was a member of the New Holland Church of Christ.

On May 12, 1973, she married Billy Joe Briggs. He preceded in death on April 14, 2015. She was also preceded by her parents and a sister, Elaine Smith.

She is survived by two sons, Robert "Bobby" Briggs and his friend, Becky Sheets, and Joseph "Joey" Briggs and his wife, Debbie, all of New Holland; a granddaughter, Rachael Briggs; three great grandchildren, Adalynn, Layton and Natalee; special cousins, William and Theresa McCune, Janey and David Sprouse, Pam Preston and Sandy Yahn and their families, and close friends, Madeline Wolfe and Paul and Carol Minshall.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the New Holland Church of Christ with Richard A. Matthews, former pastor at the church, officiating. Burial of the cremains will be at a later date in the New Holland Cemetery.

A time of food and fellowship will follow the service at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

