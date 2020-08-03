Ann Emery Hunter, 94, passed away on August 1, 2020 at Leesburg, FL. She was born August 29, 1925 in Georgetown, OH, the daughter of Homer C. and Helen (Swope) Emery. She was reared in Bloomingburg, OH. Ann married James Williams Hunter in 1945.

Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ocala and served the church in many ways, including as president of United Methodist Women and president of the Board of Trustees. She sang in the Chancel Choir for over 50 years.

She was president of the Florida Conference United Methodist Women, Secretary of the General Board of Pensions and a member of the World Methodist Council which met in Honolulu, HI and Nairobi, Kenya. She was elected three times to be a delegate to General Conference.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Society of Mayflower Descendants and the Magna Charta Dames.

Ann is survived by two sons: James Emery Hunter of Ocala and Lee Emery Hunter (Nancy) of Leesburg; grandchildren, Justin Hunter (Samantha) of Fruitland Park and Jessica Hastie (Zach) of Fruitland Park, five great-grandchildren, Delaney Hunter, Addison Hunter, Ava Hunter, Emery Hastie and Brooks Hunter, as well as nieces, Brenda Emery Hostettler and Kathy Emery Mulvihill and nephews, Gregg (Kathy) and David Emery. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years and her brothers, James Merrill Emery, Dr. John Victor Emery and Kirk Fender Emery.

Interment will be in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Online Condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.