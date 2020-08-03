1/
Ann Emery Hunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann Emery Hunter, 94, passed away on August 1, 2020 at Leesburg, FL. She was born August 29, 1925 in Georgetown, OH, the daughter of Homer C. and Helen (Swope) Emery. She was reared in Bloomingburg, OH. Ann married James Williams Hunter in 1945.

Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ocala and served the church in many ways, including as president of United Methodist Women and president of the Board of Trustees. She sang in the Chancel Choir for over 50 years.

She was president of the Florida Conference United Methodist Women, Secretary of the General Board of Pensions and a member of the World Methodist Council which met in Honolulu, HI and Nairobi, Kenya. She was elected three times to be a delegate to General Conference.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Society of Mayflower Descendants and the Magna Charta Dames.

Ann is survived by two sons: James Emery Hunter of Ocala and Lee Emery Hunter (Nancy) of Leesburg; grandchildren, Justin Hunter (Samantha) of Fruitland Park and Jessica Hastie (Zach) of Fruitland Park, five great-grandchildren, Delaney Hunter, Addison Hunter, Ava Hunter, Emery Hastie and Brooks Hunter, as well as nieces, Brenda Emery Hostettler and Kathy Emery Mulvihill and nephews, Gregg (Kathy) and David Emery. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years and her brothers, James Merrill Emery, Dr. John Victor Emery and Kirk Fender Emery.

Interment will be in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Online Condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved