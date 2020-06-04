Anna Lee Trimmer Ferguson, 82, of Wilmington, Ohio, formerly of Washington Court House, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 6:18 p.m. at Clinton Memorial Hospital following complications of a stroke. She had been residing at Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation since November 2018.

She was born January 11, 1938, in Washington Court House, Ohio, the seventh of 17 children of Charles Glenn and Helen Speakman Trimmer.

"Annie" was a cook for the Wilmington City Schools from 1987 until her retirement in 1998.

She was a member of First Christian Church in Wilmington.

Annie married Paul Wayne Ferguson on December 23, 1953. They were married for 53 years prior to his death on October 22, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents;10 brothers and two sisters-in-law, Dean (Virginia) Trimmer, Newt Trimmer, Jim (Glenda) Trimmer, Paul Dale Trimmer, Clarence "Pedro" Trimmer, Dick Trimmer, John Trimmer, Eddie Trimmer, Bob Trimmer, stillborn infant brother; two brothers-in-law, Emerson Carter and Ed Pence and a very special aunt and uncle, Ed and Pauline Trimmer Richardson.

She is survived by a daughter, Paula (Bill) Ross, of Wilmington, and two sons, Ron (Carol) Ferguson, of Wilmington, and Mike (Karen) Ferguson of Cuba, OH. "Granny" is also survived by eight grandchildren, Krista (Eric) Mahan of Nipomo, CA, Matt (Melanie) Ross of Williamsburg, OH, Emily (Frank) Noggle of Miamisburg, OH, Ethan Ferguson of Norwood, OH, Melanie Ferguson of Kettering, OH, Adam Ferguson of Cuba, OH, Justen Floyd of Wilmington, and Kristen (Brian) Jeffers of Bloomingburg; three step-grandchildren, Curtis Gilbert and Jami Roby of Wilmington, and Jodi Jeffers of West Chester OH; nine great-grandchildren, Xander and Ellie Mahan, Anna, Molly, Paul, and Leah Ross, Braden and Camden Noggle, and Adeline Jeffers; eight step-great-grandchildren, Jenna Dooley, Sidney Trasser, Darby Trasser, Sam and Max Roby and Reiden, Izaiah, and Thayer Jarvis; four sisters, Pat Carter and Lynn Pence of Washington CH, Elsie (Tom) Ingle of Columbia, SC, and Sherry (Ray) Perkins of Bloomingburg; two brothers, Wayne (Karen) Trimmer of Pennsylvania and Terry (Virginia) Trimmer of London, OH and five sisters-in-law, Hiromi Trimmer of Honolulu, Hawaii, Paola Trimmer of Gaeta, Italy, Judy Trimmer of Topeka KS, Marie Trimmer of Louisville, KY, and Brenda Trimmer of North Carolina

Services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:a.m. the First Christian Church, 120 Columbus Street, Wilmington, Ohio. The family will receive visitors from 10 am until time of the service. Interment will follow at the Washington Cemetery in Washington C.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church in Wilmington in Anna's name.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

