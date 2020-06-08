Anna Lee Trimmer Ferguson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Anna Lee Trimmer Ferguson, 82, of Wilmington, Ohio, formerly of Washington Court House, was held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Wilmington with Pastor Tom Stephenson, minister at the church, officiating. Molly Ross sang "Amazing Grace" to the piano accompaniment of Matt Ross. Paula Ross gave a tribute in remembrance of her mother.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Michael, Ronald, Adam and Ethan Ferguson, Matt Ross and Justen Floyd. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Anna Lee, widow of Paul Wayne Ferguson, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Clinton Memorial Hospital where she had been a patient six days.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Interment
Washington Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 7, 2020
It was with great sadness that I learned of Anna's passing. It'd been a great privilege and joy to get to know Anna through her friendship to and with Clarence Cook. It'd been a delight to continue to provide Anna with ministry visits over the years after Clarence had passed. I appreciated getting to know several members of the family, and hearing about Anna's days when life held more than a daily outlook in nursing care. Prayers continue for the family, missing this dearly loved one. Tim Kunzweiler
Tim (& Sheila) Kunzweiler
Friend
June 5, 2020
Anna was a very sweet person. I knew her from Washington Court House where we were both raised. I went to school with one of her brothers. The Trimmers were always a good family. Love to all.
Diania Gilmore Wiget
Friend
June 4, 2020
I was honored and blessed to meet Anna through my work. I looked forward to our visits every couple of weeks and loved hearing her stories. Her sense of humor brightened my day . I have even returned from vacation before and found a joke at my desk Anna left this for you She loved her family so and was so very proud of all of you. After I lost my grandma 3 years ago , I looked even more forward to our visits. Ill never forget you Anna , and Im sure going to miss you .
Stacey from ACC @CMH
Stacey Daniel
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved