The funeral for Anna Lee Trimmer Ferguson, 82, of Wilmington, Ohio, formerly of Washington Court House, was held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Wilmington with Pastor Tom Stephenson, minister at the church, officiating. Molly Ross sang "Amazing Grace" to the piano accompaniment of Matt Ross. Paula Ross gave a tribute in remembrance of her mother.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Michael, Ronald, Adam and Ethan Ferguson, Matt Ross and Justen Floyd. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Anna Lee, widow of Paul Wayne Ferguson, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Clinton Memorial Hospital where she had been a patient six days.