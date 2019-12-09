ARABELLE LAVAY RODGERS, age 97, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:20 p.m. at Court House Manor.

She was born on May 12, 1922 in Pike County to Harry Edgar and Cora Belle Mitchell Fultz. She had attended Waverly High School. Arabelle had worked at the Glove Factory in Mt. Sterling and Montgomery Ward in Washington CH. Her children described her has an independent spirit and a wonderful mother. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, and being with her family and grandchildren.

Arabelle was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Warren Cottrill of Frankfort, Ohio; her second husband, Walter Silcott Rogers; and brothers, Victor Fultz, Carl Fultz, Robert Fultz, Harley Fultz, and Edgar Fultz.

Survivors include her children, Hansel (Sharon) Cottrill, and Angela (John) McCauley; grandchildren, Steven Junior Blackburn, Brittany Ann Eseman, Katie Lavay McCauley, and Mark Stanley McCauley; great-grandchildren, Emma Renee' Blackburn, Eva Louise Eseman, and Asher Cain Eseman. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Summers Funeral Home from 1-3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com