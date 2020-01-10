Arthur Alexander, age 90, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born in Cincinnati on March 9, 1929, the son of George R. and Sarah (Morehead) Alexander.

He graduated from Central Vocational High School, Cincinnati, Ohio in June, 1947, followed by his enlistment in the Army Air Corps and was honorable discharged in June, 1950.

On March 18, 1950 he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Brooker. To this union was born four children, Linda Ann July 17, 1953; Jean Marie, March 13, 1956; Donald Edward, September 18, 1958; and Thomas Glyn Evans Alexander, April 26, 1963.

In April, 1952, he and his wife were savingly brought to salvation in Christ through the ministry of Columbia Baptist Church, Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1956 God called him to the gospel ministry which he has followed for years. In preparation for ministry he attended the Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, Illinois graduating in January, 1961 from the pastor's course. He pursued further studies at Wilmington College, receiving the BA degree in 1965. He also matriculated from the graduate School of Wheaton College where he earned the Master's Degree in New Testament Studies. Other studies included the University of Cincinnati, and the Reformed Theological Seminary at Jackson, Mississippi.

Following graduate school in September, 1966 he became pastor of the Fall Creek Friends Meeting, Hillsboro, Ohio continuing there until 1970. He also was pastor of the First Baptist Church, Greenfield, Ohio 1971-74, and the Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, North Vernon, Indiana, 1982-83. In 1984 he was called to the pastorate of the Immanuel Baptist Church, Lima, Ohio where he continued until June, 2013. (29 years). He also taught for a number of years at the Greenfield Bible Institute, as well as one semester at the extension school of Moody Bible Institute in Dayton, Ohio. In addition, he taught several courses at the Seaway Baptist Bible Institute in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada. For some years he was a substitute teacher in the Hillsboro School District and for one year taught at the Hills and Dales School of Highland County. His preaching ministry took him to twelve states in the US as well as to Canada. For several years he spoke at a number of Bible conference in the States.

He is survived by his wife and four children; as well as eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by six siblings, three brothers; three sisters and both parents.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Greenfield cemetery.

Memorial service will be 11:30 A.M. Saturday, January 11, at the Freedom Trail Campground, formerly known as the Christian Union Campground, 378 Chestnut Street, Greenfield, OH 45123 with Pastor Don Alexander officiating.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to, below is the link to the GoFundMe campaign site, Help Build a School in Togo: https://www.gofundme.com/f/3m8ab3k?utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=3ae412f6ee6d49e1bcab99ff446f55ad

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com