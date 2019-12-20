ARTHUR ANDREW GROOMS, age 79, of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:57 a.m. at his home.

He was born on March 27, 1940 in Fayette County to the late Della Grooms Evans.

Arthur retired in 2004 from Halliday Lumber Inc. in Washington CH after twenty-seven years of service. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, watching old western movies, and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Charlene Coder Grooms, whom he married on January 15, 1966; children, James "Jim" (Hazel) Grooms, Judy (Jim) Havens, and Trudy Spencer; grandchildren, Miranda Paul, Tiffany Grooms, Jamison Grooms, Jennifer (Tyler) Williams, Michael (Brittany) Curry, Robbie Rapp, and Lindsey (Mikolai) Schiering; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Thomas Coder officiating with burial to follow at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5-7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com