Arthur L. Exline, 82, of Londonderry, passed away 2:19 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in Grant Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born February 5, 1937, in Nelsonville, Ohio to the late Nepolian and Elizabeth Coil Exline. On November 27, 1957, he married the former Carlene Kay Stevens who preceded him in death May 26, 2008.

Surviving are children, Pam (John) Bennett, of Londonderry, Lori (Rick) Cottrill, of Chillicothe, Karla Exline, of Ashville, Lisa Downard, of Chillicothe and Arthur (Cristel) Exline Jr., of Beaver; grandchildren, John (Michelle) Bennett, Michael (Natalie) Cottrill, Sarah (Bill) Fahl, Kyle (Amy) Jones, Jessica (Bryan) Strong, Emily (Russell) Hainline, Amy Jo Brownfield, Caroline Holdren, Logan (Madason) Brownfield, Brooklyn and Dalyn Exline; eight great-grandchildren, Jayla and Jake Bennett, Troy Fahl, Grant Cottrill, Miles Cottrill to arrive in August, Scarlett Strong, Emmett and Vivian Jones and Everly Rose Brownfield. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Robert Downard; mother-in-law, Marie Stevens; sisters-in-law, Joyce Crawford and Sarah Gress.

Arthur retired from Chilpaco and graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1954 and Bliss College in 1959. He served in the U.S Army from 1954-1956.

"Pap Yart" as he was affectionately known loved being around and spending time with his family. He also was a fan of baseball; the Browns and loved to eat. He will be sadly missed by family and those who knew him.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Friday.

