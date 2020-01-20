Barbara Jean Grooms, 76, of Mowrystown, Ohio died Friday, January 17, 2020, at 4:42 p.m. at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Barbara was born May 5, 1943, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Willis and Anna Lee Ott Anthony. She was a graduate of Washington High School and had lived most of her life in Washington Court House before moving to Mowrystown eight years ago.

Before her retirement, she had worked ten years at ABX in Wilmington and also had worked at Fisher's Big Wheel in Washington Court House.

She attended the Grace United Methodist Church and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Garry Anthony.

She is survived by her husband, Franklin Woodrow Grooms, Sr., whom she married February 20, 1965; two children, Melissa Ashbaugh and her husband, Brian, of Mowrystown and Franklin W. Grooms, II, and his girlfriend, Janet Sexton, of Washington Court House; three grandchildren, Spencer Grooms and Brandon and Bradley Ashbaugh; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Lynne Anthony and Larry and Eva Anthony and a sister, Carolyn Merritt, all of Washington Court House and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation took place.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating.

Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at the Eagles Lodge in Washington Court House.

