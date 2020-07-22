1/
Barbara Jean Woodrow
Barbara Woodrow 83, of South Charleston passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Fayette County on May 10, 1937 to the late Grover Watson and Helen Dyson Watson.

In addition to her parents Barbara is proceeded in death by her sister Geraldine "Woody" Sholler.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 64 years Clyde Woodrow two sons Clyde Woodrow Jr. of Jeffersonville, Chris (Melissa) Woodrow of Washington C.H., daughters Cindy (Larry) Closser of South Charleston and Robin (Bryan) Hensley of South Charleston, brothers Donald (Sandy) Watson of Jeffersonville, Grover "Tyke" (Kelly) Watson of Hillsboro, sister Patty Selig of Washington C.H., Grandchildren Cameron Woodrow, Brandon(Kristen) Kirby, Dustin Hensley Ashley (Nick) Workman, Craig(Tayler) Woodrow, Kylie Woodrow and seven great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

ONLINECONDOLENCES TO WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM



Published in Record Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Morrow Funeral Home
41 S Main St
Jeffersonville, OH 43128
(740) 426-6363
