Barbara K. Barbery, 82, formerly of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away peacefully at 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, while surrounded by her family at Brookdale Pinnacle in Grove City, Ohio.

She was born January 12, 1937, in Lancaster, KY to Wilbert and Irene Short Prewitt. She moved to Washington Court House in 1984, from the Orient community. She had been residing at Brookdale Pinnacle in Grove City since December 2015.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ. She loved to take walks, read and play cards and board games. She was a breast cancer survivor and spent the last 19 years fighting Parkinson's disease.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George Douglas Barbery, Jr. on May 31, 2016; by her parents; a brother, Cole Prewitt, and a daughter-in-law, Nina Barbery.

Barbara is survived by two sons, George W. Barbery and his wife, Tammy, and L. Edward Barbary, all of Orient, Ohio; was the proud grandmother of four grandchildren, Joseph D. (Stacey) Barbery of Orient, G. Darrell (Diona) Barbery of Coconut Creek, FL, Tonya N. (Benjamin) Carpenter of Williamsport, Ohio and Nathan D. (Krista) Barbery of Mount Sterling; 14 great grandchildren and a sister, Brenda Garner of Miamisburg, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with Bill Myers, minister at the Church of Christ on State Route 38-NE, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

There will be no calling hours.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Pinnacle in Grove City.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or a .

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com