A graveside service for Barbara K. Barbery, 82, formerly of Washington Court House, was held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with Bill Myers, minister at the Church of Christ on State Route 38, officiating. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Mrs. Barbery, widow of George D. Barbery, Jr., died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Brookdale Pinnacle in Grove City where she had been residing since 2015.