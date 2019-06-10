Barbara R. Ragland of Franklin, Ohio age 85, the daughter of Edith Dahling Richert and Paul Ulysses Richert, beloved wife of Gerald L. Ragland for 62 years passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband Gerald, her 3 loving daughters, Janice Regland (David Gump) Rebecca (David) Warnock, and Elizabeth Ragland Saluga; grandchildren Joseph(Rachel) Warnock, Jacob Warnock, Nikolaus Saluga (Kiana Huffer) and Shannon Saluga. She has also been a special grandma to Wes, Samantha and Griffin Gump. She is preceded in death by her brother Robert Richert. Barbara received a Degree in Education from the University of Cincinnati, where she met her future husband Gerald in the UC Glee Club. She taught in Cincinnati Public Schools and later in Washington Court House, Ohio. She was a Methodist and always very actively involved in the churches she belonged to in Cincinnati, Dayton, Washington Court House and finally at Franklin First United Methodist Church. Barbara loved music, played the piano and sang in all of her church choirs. She was a voracious reader, loved a good book sale and enjoyed being a member of a special book club, Our Mother Tongue (also known as OMT). She was a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Reds, a traveler, a bridge player and a ballroom dancer. Though Above Everything - She was "all about family", whether it be holidays, celebrations, vacations, helping any one of us through troubled times, or encouraging us to be strong and follow our hearts. She always made each of us feel very special and dearly loved. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a service following at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, and Franklin, OH 45005. Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Franklin First United Methodist Church General Fund, 303 S. Main St., Franklin, OH 45005 as well as the OMT Book Club, 303 Elm St., Franklin, OH 45005.