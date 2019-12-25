Barbara Sue Rhoads, 73, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at 10:40 a.m. shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Barbara was born November 27, 1946, in Fayette County, Ohio. She was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School and a lifelong resident of this community.

Before her retirement, she had been laundry supervisor at various local nursing homes.

On July 14, 1967, she married James Russell Rhoads. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2003. She was also preceded by two brothers, Elmer Junior Peters and Lawrence (Butch) Peters and three sisters, Donna Peters, Ruth Peters and Genevieve Smith.

Barbara is survived by a son, Timothy Rhoads; a daughter, Kimberly J. Rhoads; a granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Rhoads; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Karen Peters; two sisters, Louise Cruse and Joan Bills, all of Washington Court House and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until time of the service.

