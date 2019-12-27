Barbara Sue Rhoads

  • "Kim and TJ, I am so sorry for your loss. Barb was a..."
    - Joyce Calentine
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and..."
    - Michelle DeWitt
  • "BARBIE YOU WERE A ANGEL PUT ON THIS EARTH BY GOD SO NOW YOU..."
    - ALICE PETERS
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
The funeral for Barbara Sue Rhoads, 73, of Washington Court House was held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Pastor Christopher Conley, minister at the Harvest Life Worship Center, officiating. Several memorial tributes were offered by family members and friends.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Timothy Rhoads, Cliff and Chris Cruse, John, Jeremy and Jackie Peters, Mike Bills and Josh Monroe.

Barbara, a retired nursing home laundry supervisor and widow of James Russell Rhoads, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.
Published in Record Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
