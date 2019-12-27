The funeral for Barbara Sue Rhoads, 73, of Washington Court House was held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Pastor Christopher Conley, minister at the Harvest Life Worship Center, officiating. Several memorial tributes were offered by family members and friends.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Timothy Rhoads, Cliff and Chris Cruse, John, Jeremy and Jackie Peters, Mike Bills and Josh Monroe.

Barbara, a retired nursing home laundry supervisor and widow of James Russell Rhoads, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.