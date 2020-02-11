BARRY H. RUNNELS, age 72, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born on May 27, 1947 in Bloomingburg, Ohio to Clarence and Rebecca Wyatt Runnels. He was a 1965 graduate of Miami Trace High School. Barry retired from the Big Lots Distribution Center in Columbus, Ohio. He enjoyed listening to The Beatles and being with his family.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tim Runnels; and his beloved canine companion, Cookie.

Survivors include his wife, Roberta Birkhimer Runnels, whom he married on January 6, 1984; children, Scott (Heather) Runnels, Brian Runnels and his special friend, Mimi Dewine, and Carrie (Kim) Anderson; grandchildren, Brittany Jarrell, Christopher Runnels, Timothy Runnels, Katlieyn Runnels, Robin Cain, Natasha Cain, and Kelly Cain; great-grandchildren, Landen Jarrell, Elyse Jarrell, and Karmen Cain; and sister, Becky (Bill) Dowler. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette County Dog Shelter, 1550 Robinson Rd. SE, Washington CH, OH 43160.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1-3:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow services. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com