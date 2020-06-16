Beatrice "Bea" Lemaster Salyers, 86, of Circleville, formerly of New Holland, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 1:52 p.m. at her home.

Bea was born May 10, 1934, in Johnson County, KY to Becken and Erie McKenzie Lemaster. She lived most of her life in New Holland before moving to Circleville in April 2006.

She was retired from Calmar in Washington Court House and had also worked many years for Dinklers in New Holland and Jeffersonville.

Bea was a member of the Alder Chapel United Baptist Church in West Jefferson. She, along with her husband, enjoyed gardening, canning food, making crafts and spending time with her family.

On February 18, 1949, she married Esley Etchel "Shorty" Salyers. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2006. She was also preceded by two brothers, Shelby and Jr. Lemaster; a sister, Emma Jean Lemaster King and sons-in-law, Nick Stonerock and Mark Mills.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Rebecca Salyers of Walhonding Ohio; three daughters, Ruby Yates of Circleville, Kathy Brown and her husband, Jeff, of Greenfield and Bonnie Salyers of Circleville; three grandchildren, Jaime Heath and her husband, Lance, of Williamsport, Tasha Brown Smith of Grove City and Tyler Brown of Washington Court House; three great granddaughters, Ava and Ellie Heath and Vera Smith and a brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Jo and Nancy Lemaster of Lancaster.

The funeral will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the New Holland Church of Christ In Christian Union with Arvil Murray and Charles Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. Thursday until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alder Chapel United Baptist Church, 8320 Morgan Road, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

