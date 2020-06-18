The funeral for Beatrice "Bea" Lemaster Salyers, 86, of Circleville, Ohio, formerly of New Holland, was held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the New Holland Church of Christ in Christian Union with the Revs. Charles Smith and Arvil Murray officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Tyler and Jeff Brown, Jim and Rick Lemaster, Lance Heath and Katrina Shaffer. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

Bea, widow of Esley Etchel "Shorty" Salyers, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home in Circleville.