BERNARD EUGENE "GENE" HADLEY, age 77, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 9:25 p.m. at Four Seasons of Washington.

He was born on September 3, 1942 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Joseph and Sarah Robbins Hadley. Gene lived most of his childhood in Columbus, Ohio with his grandparents, Thomas H. Sr. and Mary E. Robbins. Gene proudly served his county in the US Air Force from 1960 to 1963. He was a retired truckdriver serving over twenty years with Landair Transport. He enjoyed playing computer games, watching his birds and squirrels at their feeders, and spending time with his family.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of twenty-six years, Beverly Kay Pierson Hadley; infant daughter; and his grandparents, Thomas and Mary Robbins.

Survivors include his son, Jeremy Daniel (Jolene) Hadley; grandson, David Allen Hadley, all of Colorado; step-grandson, Hunter Ballew of Washington CH; sister-in-law, Pam Stottlemire of Columbus; and his significant other of fourteen years, Juanita Spears; her four children and nine grandchildren. Also surviving are several nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113 or to the Fayette County Homeless Shelter/Community Action of Fayette County, 1400 US Route 22 NW, Washington CH, OH 43160.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com