Bernice Marie Mischal, age 89, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Greenfield Skilled Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation in Greenfield.

She was born on October 12, 1929 in Greenfield, Ohio, the daughter of John Rufus and Florence Ada (Davis) Cannon.

She worked as a volunteer at the Greenfield Area Christian Center Food Pantry for many years as well as serving on the board. She was a graduate of the class of 1947 at Edward Lee McClain High School and a member of the Shorter Chapel AME Church in Greenfield.

She was employed at Detty's Market in Greenfield for 21 years and prior to that she retired from Ohio Bell also in Greenfield.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela J. Anderson of Greenfield and Vicki L. (Kato) Shelby of Columbus; one daughter in-law, Esther Mischal of Greenfield; eleven grandchildren, Shane M. Anderson, Kelley M. Havens, Kevin M. Anderson, Paige M. Anderson, Rocky M. Mischal, Randall D. Mischal, Dalton M. Mischal, Evann V. Mischal, Autumn K. Shelby, Kayla C. Shelby, Zay Shelby; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one sister, Rev. Ruth A. Ames; one brother, Marvin L. (Mindy) Cannon; three sister in laws, Melba Cannon, Anita Cannon, Hoa Cannon; and numerous nieces and nephews including special nephew, Jose E. ( Stacey) Cannon of Worthington.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Robert Lee Raney, Garth D. Mischal; one son, David R. Mischal; three sisters, Mary Louise Ford, Annabelle Saulsbury, Helen N. Cannon; six brothers, John F. Cannon, Harold D. "Bud" Cannon, George E. Cannon, Francis Cannon, Judge James F. Cannon, Joseph D. Cannon; a special nephew, Mikey Ames; her father, John Rufus Cannon; and her mother, Florence Ada (Davis) Cannon-Rickman.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 29, at the Shorter Chapel AME Church in Greenfield with Rev. Duane L. Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, at the church.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Shorter Chapel AME Church, P.O. Box 450, Greenfield, OH 45123.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home is serving the family.

