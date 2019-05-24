BERNICE P. PEPPER, age 74, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:03 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 23, 1944 to Lang and Welthy Welch McKnight. Bernice worked at home to care for her husband and raise her four children. She enjoyed collecting, cooking, flowers, and being with her family.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; son, Billy Joe Pepper Jr.; one brother; and three sisters.

Survivors include her husband Billy Joe Pepper Sr., whom she married on March 8, 1964; children, Jerry (Melissa) Pepper, Linda (Tim) Barr, and Brenda (Chris) Russell; and grandchildren, Haiven, Olivia, Raelin, Cole, Holten, Chloe, and Liam. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Rev. David Stulley officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 4-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com