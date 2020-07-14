1/
Bethel Pitzer
Bethel Pitzer, 86 of Washington Court House, Ohio, passed away Monday July 06, 2020 at OSU Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Wilmington, Ohio to Gerald and Norma Reeder Jones.

Bethel is survived by her daughter, Melody McConnell; granddaughter, Ashley McConnell; sisters, Kitty Gudorf, Joyce Elmore; step-children: Becky Bingamon, Kathy Liming, Dale Pitzer, Doug Pitzer, Jeff Pitzer, Patty Gill.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Pitzer; her parents; son, Lloyd McConnell; brothers and sister: Jerry Jones, Dale Jones and Susie Jones.

Cremation has been scheduled and there are no services at this time.

Condolences to Bethel's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com



Published in Record Herald from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
(937) 675-4541
