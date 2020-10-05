1/
Bette Mae Steinkamp Rich
Bette Mae Steinkamp Rich, 89, of Hilliard, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio where she was in the loving care of her family for over a year.

Bette was born May 5, 1931 to Edward and Dorothy Wilson Steinkamp in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a 1949 graduate of Withrow High School where she was involved in many activities. Upon graduation she took a two year education course in business. In the early 1950's Bette was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the Cincinnati field office, where she made lifelong friends.

She was a longtime resident of Washington Court House, Ohio where she was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, and the Fayette County Choral Society. Bette worked for Junk & Junk Attorneys at Law of Washington Court House, and received her Bliss College court stenographer certification in 1987. She was also a member of the Ohio Senate staff, and enjoyed her time working in the Ohio Statehouse, from where she retired.

Bette enjoyed reading, walking, watching Ohio State football, flying with her husband and grandson, and spending time at her cabin in Virginia. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Bette was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Rodney Rich. They were married in Saint Peter Evangelical Church in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 30, 1955. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Jeff Arnold.

Bette is survived by her three children and their spouses, Stephen and Vicki (Patton) Rich of Westerville, Susan and Vince Rakestraw of Upper Arlington, and Polly and David VanDyke of Zanesfield, Ohio; grandchildren, James and Christopher Rich, Vivian and David Rakestraw, and Kyle (Ashton), Gabriel, and Sarah VanDyke; great-granddaughter, Edel VanDyke; sisters, Dorothy Davis of Parma, Ohio and Joan (Jim) Arnold of Greenfield, Ohio and three nieces, Lynda Purser, Sandy Short, and Kathy Smith.

A memorial service to celebrate Bette's life is being planned for a later date.

To honor Bette, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or the Kobacker House at www.foundation.ohiohealth.com.



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
